Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $37.78 million for the quarter.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group remained flat at $$190.70 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. 149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,363. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12 month low of $183.34 and a 12 month high of $219.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.26, for a total value of $594,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

