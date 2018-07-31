DEW Market Cap Hits $32.42 Million (DEW)

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. DEW has a total market capitalization of $32.42 million and approximately $20,194.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEW token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004061 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OTCBTC. In the last week, DEW has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003507 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012203 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000436 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00389701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00177498 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00030493 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013410 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000855 BTC.

DEW Token Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official website is www.dew.one . DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

