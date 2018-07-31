Devon Energy (DVN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,578,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Devon Energy has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $46.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Howard Weil lowered Devon Energy from a “focus stock” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.05.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

