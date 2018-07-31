Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LHA. Societe Generale set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.10 ($34.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. HSBC set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €29.49 ($34.69).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

LHA stock opened at €22.17 ($26.08) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €14.23 ($16.74) and a 52-week high of €31.26 ($36.78).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.