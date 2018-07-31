DeusCoin (DEUS) Price Reaches $0.0605 on Top Exchanges

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Over the last seven days, DeusCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One DeusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. DeusCoin has a market cap of $670,339.00 and approximately $2,999.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00383493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00183932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026772 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. The official website for DeusCoin is deuscoin.org

DeusCoin Coin Trading

DeusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.