DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $956.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA traded up $0.38, hitting $48.07, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,030. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.42.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,856 shares of company stock worth $349,153. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

