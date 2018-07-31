Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to announce $327.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320.04 million and the highest is $335.10 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $261.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $347.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Denbury Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KLR Group downgraded Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

In other news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,235.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNR. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

DNR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 9,634,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,661,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 3.19.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury Resources (DNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.