Denbury Resources (DNR) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.62. Denbury Resources shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 335397 shares.

DNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. KLR Group cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 3.19.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $347.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,235.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 191.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after buying an additional 8,510,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,709,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 29.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,416,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after buying an additional 1,005,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,498,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 346,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,149,047 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after buying an additional 83,175 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

