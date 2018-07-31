Deere & Company (DE) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,857,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,897,000 after purchasing an additional 978,907 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $113,317,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 15,691.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 515,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 512,483 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $77,512,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,499.0% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 319,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,671,000 after purchasing an additional 299,797 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.46%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. ValuEngine downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

