Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $123.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $120.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Pivotal Research set a $112.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.08.

DECK opened at $110.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $122.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 6.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 52.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $404,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

