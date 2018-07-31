Decentralized Machine Learning Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2,690.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning token can now be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and IDEX. In the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003545 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012953 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000441 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00389678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00180629 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00028184 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013590 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

Decentralized Machine Learning launched on March 9th, 2018. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 tokens. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official website is decentralizedml.com . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

