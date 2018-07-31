DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Receives $38.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.36.

DCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

DCP Midstream traded up $0.30, hitting $44.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,347. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCP. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in DCP Midstream by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DCP Midstream by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its position in DCP Midstream by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 81,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate.

