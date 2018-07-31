Dare Bioscience (DARE) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News articles about Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dare Bioscience earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.3340095316632 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Dare Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Dare Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Dare Bioscience traded down $0.06, reaching $1.12, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,475. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.73.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. analysts predict that Dare Bioscience will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dare Bioscience news, Director Roger Hawley acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Dare Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dare Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.