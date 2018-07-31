Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (DANOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DANOY. BNP Paribas cut shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danone Sponsored ADR common stock from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Danone Sponsored ADR common stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Danone Sponsored ADR common stock has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

