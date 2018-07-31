Danone (BN) Given a €72.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BN. BNP Paribas set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.08 ($88.33).

Shares of Danone opened at €67.28 ($79.15) on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

