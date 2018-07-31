Danaher Co. (DHR) CFO Daniel L. Comas Sells 77,407 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $101.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 38,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 29,208 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 170,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after acquiring an additional 76,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

