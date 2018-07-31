Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,257 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 30,254 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.1% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,037,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $120,690,000 after acquiring an additional 120,315 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 42,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Keith Block sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,229,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,640,940.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.05, for a total value of $4,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,980 and sold 596,656 shares valued at $80,316,982. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised salesforce.com to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on salesforce.com from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.23.

salesforce.com stock opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.20.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

