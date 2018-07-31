Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,317 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CyrusOne worth $18,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Honeywell International Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 45.9% during the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 46,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 544.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 12.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 93,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.15.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONE opened at $62.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.