Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $13.75 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,291 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 365.1% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 125.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.51.

Caterpillar opened at $139.75 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.09 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $14.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 54,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $8,181,411.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph E. Creed sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $705,496.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,581.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

