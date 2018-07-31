Daimler (DAI) Receives “Sell” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. equinet set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.00 ($83.53).

ETR:DAI traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €58.95 ($69.35). 1,134,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52-week low of €59.01 ($69.42) and a 52-week high of €76.36 ($89.84).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

