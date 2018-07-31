DA Davidson Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CoBiz Financial (COBZ)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COBZ. Zacks Investment Research cut CoBiz Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sandler O’Neill cut CoBiz Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Hovde Group cut CoBiz Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

COBZ opened at $22.01 on Friday. CoBiz Financial has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $938.41 million, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CoBiz Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.50%. equities research analysts anticipate that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CoBiz Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COBZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CoBiz Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

