DA Davidson Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.44.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $91.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $101.07.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.93 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.11%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 60,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $4,992,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,699,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,057,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,971,000 after purchasing an additional 240,387 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,107,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,384,000 after purchasing an additional 39,910 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 886,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after purchasing an additional 112,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 649,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.