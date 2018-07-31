Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Friday.

CY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Cypress Semiconductor opened at $17.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $33,885.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sam Geha sold 9,818 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $162,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,740.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock worth $457,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,883,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,504,000 after buying an additional 483,236 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,691,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,561,000 after buying an additional 119,050 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $62,554,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,675,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,373,000 after buying an additional 124,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $39,856,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

