Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $26,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $33,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Wishart sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $99,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,898.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,283 shares of company stock valued at $457,453. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CY. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cypress Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

Shares of CY stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.49 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

