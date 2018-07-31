Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 900 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $69.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $59.07 and a twelve month high of $83.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 1,697,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $179,372.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $896,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.