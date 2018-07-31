Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys New Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $214,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum opened at $73.71 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $76.70.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APC. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

