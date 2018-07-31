Cypher (CYP) One Day Volume Tops $0.00

Cypher (CURRENCY:CYP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Cypher coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Cypher has a total market capitalization of $307,014.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cypher has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,943.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $436.10 or 0.05510619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $789.23 or 0.09972716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.59 or 0.00993050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.01598742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00211895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.00 or 0.02565050 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00357330 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Cypher Coin Profile

CYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Cypher’s total supply is 6,365,285 coins. Cypher’s official Twitter account is @CypherCoin2015

Cypher Coin Trading

Cypher can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

