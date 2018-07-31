CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBAY. ValuEngine raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.58 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $958,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $104,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $130,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

