CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) Holdings Decreased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,097 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.39). CVR Energy had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

