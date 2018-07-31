Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

News stories about Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Customers Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.5506944825832 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $812.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director T Lawrence Way sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $613,903.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,433,502.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,525. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.