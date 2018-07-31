Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company of Customers Bank, a state-chartered bank in Pennsylvania. It provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. The company offers depository products, commercial lending products, specialty lending products and consumer lending. In addition, the company offers other financial services, including Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier services, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services, as well as cash management services comprising account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. The bank has its branches in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey. Customers Bancorp is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CUBI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CUBI opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $2,693,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,001 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $29,889.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,525 over the last 90 days. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $196,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

