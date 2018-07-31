Curtis A. Baron, Jr. Sells 5,199 Shares of Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) VP Curtis A. Baron, Jr. sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $472,433.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $656,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 397,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $102.65.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 125,908.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.2% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Crane by 31.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 207,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
