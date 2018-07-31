Curtis A. Baron, Jr. Sells 5,199 Shares of Crane Co. (CR) Stock

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) VP Curtis A. Baron, Jr. sold 5,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $472,433.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $656,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 397,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $71.23 and a 1-year high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 125,908.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Crane during the second quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. Broadview Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 31.2% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,222,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Crane by 31.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 207,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $111.00 price objective on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

