Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 85.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

CMI stock opened at $137.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $129.90 and a one year high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.