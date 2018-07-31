Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,045 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,759 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,169,000 after purchasing an additional 817,320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,861,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,819,000 after purchasing an additional 604,480 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,735,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,212,000 after purchasing an additional 415,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

