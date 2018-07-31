Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $4.87 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 138.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $124,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $167,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $172.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.30.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $419,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $302,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,507 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

