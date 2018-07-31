CubeSmart (CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. CubeSmart also reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. CubeSmart had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 175,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $5,244,216.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,812,520.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 3,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $111,953.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,409,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,250,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,472,000 after purchasing an additional 171,004 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,581,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,661,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,831,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.47. 78,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,994. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

