CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative net margin of 71.30% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. On average, analysts expect CTI BioPharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 23,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,346. The company has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.30. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

CTIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

