Cthulhu Offerings 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (OFF)

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the US dollar. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market capitalization of $10,721.00 and $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003588 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000442 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00390464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00176898 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00028333 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Cthulhu Offerings Profile

Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff . Cthulhu Offerings’ official website is cthulhuofferings.tk

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars.

