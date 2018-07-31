CryptoCarbon (CCRB) One Day Trading Volume Tops $32,286.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $1.95 million and $32,286.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00001049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00383493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00183932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00026772 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon . CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoCarbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.