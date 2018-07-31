Crown (CRW) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Crown has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $63,430.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00005783 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Braziliex, CryptoBridge and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,685.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $767.43 or 0.10031017 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016847 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.07 or 0.01987721 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00080621 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001170 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001006 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004430 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 19,449,946 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, C-CEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

