Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare opened at $11.61 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 144,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,985.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

