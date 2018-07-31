Critical Contrast: MannKind (MNKD) vs. Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MannKind and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -1,076.91% N/A -185.01% Adamas Pharmaceuticals -3,470.97% -101.94% -56.21%

This table compares MannKind and Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $11.74 million 17.53 -$117.33 million ($1.16) -1.27 Adamas Pharmaceuticals $570,000.00 1,114.23 -$89.49 million ($3.97) -5.93

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MannKind. Adamas Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MannKind, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MannKind has a beta of 2.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.3% of MannKind shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of MannKind shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MannKind and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 1 0 1 0 2.00 Adamas Pharmaceuticals 0 0 12 0 3.00

MannKind currently has a consensus price target of $2.92, indicating a potential upside of 98.87%. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $43.22, indicating a potential upside of 83.61%. Given MannKind’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MannKind is more favorable than Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease. The company's product candidates under development includes ADS-5102, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis walking impairment; and in Phase II clinical trials for additional indications, such as the treatment of wearing OFF and delaying motor complications in Parkinson's disease, tardive dyskinesia, Huntington's chorea, and Tourette syndrome, as well as non-motor disorders consisting of depression, and anti-psychotic induced weight gain. Its products under development also includes ADS-4101, a modified-release lacosamide that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy. The company was formerly known as NeuroMolecular Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2007. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

