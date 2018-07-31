Critical Comparison: Emergent Capital (EMGC) & Sun Life Financial (SLF)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS: EMGC) and Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Emergent Capital and Sun Life Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $51.87 million 1.07 -$3.50 million N/A N/A Sun Life Financial $22.62 billion 1.09 $1.92 billion $3.20 12.71

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Emergent Capital does not pay a dividend. Sun Life Financial pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Emergent Capital and Sun Life Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Life Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sun Life Financial has a consensus target price of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.43%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Sun Life Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A -4.22% -1.28% Sun Life Financial 8.30% 13.27% 1.04%

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats Emergent Capital on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of December 31, 2017, it owned a portfolio of 608 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments. The company offers life, health, long-term and short-term disability, absence management, medical stop-loss, and dental insurance, as well as vision and voluntary insurance, such as accident and critical illness. It also provides a suite of voluntary benefits solutions to individual plan members, including post-employment life and health plans; asset management and group retirement products and services; and contribution pension plans and defined benefit solutions, as well as mutual funds. The company distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. Sun Life Financial Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

