Critical Analysis: Wix.Com (WIX) and Line (LN)

Wix.Com (NASDAQ: WIX) and Line (NYSE:LN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Wix.Com has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Line has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wix.Com and Line’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wix.Com -9.07% -104.11% -9.29% Line 2.74% 2.83% 1.80%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wix.Com and Line’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wix.Com $425.64 million 10.68 -$56.27 million ($1.00) -96.95 Line $1.60 billion 6.52 $71.89 million $0.30 145.70

Line has higher revenue and earnings than Wix.Com. Wix.Com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Line, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wix.Com and Line, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wix.Com 0 5 12 1 2.78 Line 3 0 5 0 2.25

Wix.Com presently has a consensus target price of $98.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Wix.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wix.Com is more favorable than Line.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Line Company Profile

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.

