Crescent Point Energy (CPG) PT Lowered to C$13.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. CIBC boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 18th. CSFB boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.84 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$11.81.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.05. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of C$935.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$931.60 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, insider Kenneth Lamont sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total value of C$87,300.00. Also, Director Michael Sidney Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.46 per share, with a total value of C$28,380.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $68,322 in the last three months.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.