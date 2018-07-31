Credit Suisse Group Increases Hershey (HSY) Price Target to $85.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Hershey from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of Hershey opened at $97.80 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 108.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.04%.

In related news, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,181,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

