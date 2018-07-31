Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) a CHF 215 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 215 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a CHF 205 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra set a CHF 275 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 275 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a CHF 295 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 251.48.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine stock opened at CHF 219.60 on Friday. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

