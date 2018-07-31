Creative Planning Has $796,000 Holdings in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trex were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 734,753 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Trex by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 1,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $165,131.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $445,786.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,893 shares of company stock worth $2,940,844 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Trex stock opened at $64.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 2.20. Trex Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 45.74%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

