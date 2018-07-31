Creative Planning Buys New Stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust opened at $17.33 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $18.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.