Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $81.98.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 77.37%.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director David P. Osborn bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $25,959.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,144.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

